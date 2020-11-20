Historic Virginia-Highland building being renovated for new restaurant concepts

Developer Gene Kansas and the Atlanta Preservation Center have partnered for a historic preservation project of the ‘VA-HI Building’ in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

The building, constructed in 1925, will continue to be home to longtime tenant Paolo’s Gelato, which will be joined by the soon-to-open concepts Kinship Butchery and Pizza By The Slice.

Originally built along Atlanta’s old trolley lines that connected Virginia-Highland with Atlanta’s surrounding neighborhoods, the building has housed a myriad of tenants over the decades.

In redeveloping the building, Gene Kansas Commercial Real Estate preserved its original materials and recreated the classic configuration of its suites—revitalizing details such as the transom windows in the building’s rear and preserving and polishing the original terrazzo floors. Combining old with new, restorative details were added as well, including a newly repainted façade, improved outdoor lighting, hardwood doors and the VA-HI mural project on the building’s exterior.

Kinship Butchery – a combination butcher shop, marketplace, and cafe – is set to open soon. The spot, co-owned by Myles Moody and Rachael Pack, will also feature a cheese and wine shop and to-go meals for easy pickup.

Anthony Spina, co-owner of Nina & Rafi and O4W Pizza, will also be opening Pizza by the Slice soon.