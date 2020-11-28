Hidden Gem: Tradition Market and Garden specializes in the holidays



Have you ever driven past an interesting looking business and said to yourself, “I need to check that place out,” but then never do? I must have driven past Tradition Market and Garden at the corner of Lavista and Briarcliff a million times before I ever went inside.

With the holidays upon us, now is the perfect time for you to discover this hidden gem.

I dropped my car off for a bath at Avril’s Carwash, then walked over to the market, which has an organic grocery store with local produce, fresh herbs from J&B Herb and Plant Farm, casseroles from The Dinner Shoppe in Decatur, King of Pops, honey from Savannah Bee Co., Geechie Boy Mill grits, Big Daddy Biscuits and much more.

They’ve also got firewood from their own tree farm in North Carolina and whatever is in season from the garden. When I visited, it was pumpkins, gourds, and hay bales, but Christmas trees and garland are on the way.

General manager Robbie Pitzer showed me around inside the shop and its eclectic mix of goods. There’s candles and cards, bright colored pots for planting, framed artwork and jewelry. It’s a great place to find a unique gift for the holidays.

The market is owned by Matt Bowman, founder of Tradition Trees in Little Five Points, which has since grown into 13 tree lots. Tradition has also become known for having a rich inventory of holiday lights, which you might have seen at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center and in homes and businesses from Downtown to Avondale Estates.

In 2018, Bowman had the opportunity to buy the former Farmer D’s Organic shop as well as the carwash and jumped at the chance. The whole family gets involved with Tradition, even Pitzer’s daughter Eva Jade, 2, who was hard at work with a calculator last time I dropped in.

Check out all that’s happening at Traditionmarketandgarden.com.