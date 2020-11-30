Georgia Women’s Food Fest to encourage support of women-owned restaurants, businesses

Let’s Talk, a community of female-owned restaurateurs, is joining forces with Atlanta and Georgia based women-owned restaurants, food entrepreneurs and food-related businesses this December to celebrate the inaugural Georgia Women’s Food Fest.

In partnership with Taste of Atlanta & the James Beard Foundation, the week-long event – Dec. 1-7 – will encourage the public to support local, women-led businesses. The businesses can participate for free in the campaign by offering a special menu, dine-in specials, products for sale and/or delivery & pick-up options that showcase their business in honor of the program throughout the duration of the week.

“It is our hope that this week-long event will prop up our female entrepreneurs who have become the heart of our communities,” said Dale DeSena, Taste of Atlanta founder. “Taste of Atlanta is proud to partner with such a strong coalition of women during a time when this industry needs our support more than ever, and we’re excited to be a part of Atlanta’s greater contribution towards mending today’s economic crisis.”

“This year has been so incredibly difficult for our hospitality families,” said chef/owner Anne Quatrano. “Even when the industry is on its knees, it’s incredible to see groups of people & our fellow local businesses continually coming together for the survival of everyone around them. I’m so grateful for this network of inspiring women as we all continue to take action for our communities throughout this new normal.”

Participating establishments where diners & guests can make reservations, shop or place an order during Georgia Women’s Food Fest include:

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Bacchanalia, Star Provisions Market & Café, Floataway Café, Pancake Social & W.H. Stiles Fish Camp

El Ponce

Batter Cookie Dough

The Albert

Sweet Auburn BBQ

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

Tejari & Co.

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

Piece of Cake

Taste of Atlanta

Wahoo! Grill

Just Bakery of Atlanta

Cakes by Darcy

CalyRoad Creamery

The Real Milk & Honey

KarmaFarm

Edible Endevours Catering & Events

Bhojanic Indian

Chez Montier, Inc.

Diva Foodies

Regina’s Farm Kitchen

Your Resident Gourmet

Grey Fox PR

The Rosen Group Atlanta

MR-PR

Melissa Libby & Associates

& more

Spearheaded by James Beard Foundation trustee & Chicago restaurateur Rohini Dey, Let’s Talk has connected over 200 female restaurateurs nationwide across ten cities. Following a round of successful events in Chicago and Washington D.C. earlier this fall, the program intends to continue to expand & create city-level forums that encourage support and take collective action to help the food industry survive today’s current economic and health crisis.

“It’s been incredibly gratifying to come together and back each other at the most brutal time our industry has ever faced,” says Rohini, “We plan to continue our collective action. I hope Georgia will rally and help its intrepid women business owners survive.” Rounding out a difficult year of endless uncertainties, all involved parties are hopeful that the week-long event will boost traffic, visibility & support for Georgia’s women-owned restaurants.

Foodies are are encouraged to support participating partners by sharing on social media with the hashtags #GAWomensFoodFest and #TOASupportingWomen.

For more information, visit www.tasteofatlanta.com/womensfoodfest/