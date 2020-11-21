Georgia officially certifies Nov. 3 election results flipping state blue for Biden

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger officially certified Georgia’s Nov. 3 election results on Friday handing President-elect Joe Biden the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Biden won the state by 12,284 votes, but President Donald Trump continue to rage tweet about voter fraud in Georgia and taking aim at both Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger.

Shortly after Raffensperger certified the results, Gov. Kemp said he would uphold the election results and formalize the slate of electors, but was clearly frustrated by last weekend’s recount that turned up unaccounted ballots in four counties.

“It is important for Georgians to know that the vast majority of local election workers did their job well under unprecedented circumstances, and I thank them for their service,” Kemp said in a press conference at the State Capitol. “However, it’s quite honestly hard to believe that during the audit, thousands of uncounted ballots were found weeks after a razor-thin outcome in a presidential election.”

Raffensperger, who also received calls to resign from Georgia Republicans, said reforms are need to the state’s electoral system, including providing a photo ID with an absentee ballot and legislation that would allow the state to intervene in counties that have ongoing election issues.