Fulton County completes hand recount of more than 500,000 ballots

Fulton County completed its hand recount of 528,000 ballots cast during the Nov. 3 presidential election on Sunday evening, Nov. 15

According to a statement released by the county’s election office, the audit “involved the participation of hundreds of workers, monitors and observers.”

The statement said at peak times, Fulton had more than 170 teams working to complete the audit with active participation from political party monitors, and members of the press and the general public observing the process.

On Nov. 16, the Department of Registration & Elections will finalize data entry, following the process provided by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

President Donald Trump has contested the election results in Georgia and several other states, making unfounded and baseless claims of nationwide voter fraud. That sentiment has been echoed by Republicans, who also maintain that President-Elect Joe Biden stole the race. Biden still holds a 14,122 lead over Trump in Georgia.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to certify the election results on Nov. 20.