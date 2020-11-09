Election Update: Georgia senators demand resignation of secretary of state over election

Georgia’s Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are demanding that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who also happens to be a Republican, resign his office.

The senators said in a baseless statement, “The secretary of state has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

Raffensperger has maintained there were no irregularities or evidence of voter fraud in Georgia’s election process. Biden continues to lead Trump by more than 10,600 votes in Georgia.

Raffensperger released a lengthy statement on social media calling Perdue and Loeffler’s accusations “laughable” and said he would not resign. He encouraged both senators to focus on their runoff elections in January.

Raffensperger said in part: “Was there illegal voting…I am sure there was. And my office is investigating all of it. Does it rise to the numbers or margin necessary to change the outcome to where President Trump is given Georgia’s electoral votes. That is unlikely.”

The Trump administration has tapped Doug Collins, who conceded to Loeffler in last week’s election, to lead the vote recount in Georgia.

Trump supporters nationwide have made unproven and baseless claims that Biden has stolen the election and are demanding audits, recounts, and action by the U.S. Supreme Court.