Election Day arrives Nov. 3 with polls showing Biden and Trump neck and neck

A momentous Election Day arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with Georgia in the spotlight as an unexpected battleground state in the contentious presidential election.

The latest polls show incumbent President Donald Trump (R) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D) are neck and neck in the polls in Georgia. Both campaigns have held numerous rallies across the state in the last few weeks, including former President Barack Obama holding a Nov. 2 event at Georgia State Stadium in support of Biden.

While Georgia has seen record-breaking early and absentee voting with nearly 3.9 million ballots cast, election officials still expect heavy turnout at the polls on Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; anyone still in line after polls close will be allowed to vote. For information about where to vote, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office website here.

Other races making headlines include the U.S. Senate race between between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, who are locked in close race, and the special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat held by Johnny Isakson, who stepped down at the end of 2019 for health reasons. That race pits Republican Kelly Loeffler, who Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed to fill the seat, up against 19 other candidates, including Republican Doug Collins and Democrat Rafael Warnock.

Warnock has kept a lead in the polls bust is not likely to reach the necessary number of votes to avoid a runoff in December.

John Ruch contributed to this report.