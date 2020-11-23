Eat, Drink & Be Merry: Pop-up bars, special events planned for the holidays around Intown

Holiday pop-up bars are popping up all over, including The Fox Theatre in its first ticketed event since the pandemic began. If you want to get in a festive mood and share a cocktail or two with friends – socially distanced, of course – then check out this guide for mingling and jingling.

Miracle Bar Pop-Up

The Fox Theatre will host its first ticketed event since the pandemic began with the kitschy Christmas pop-up bar, Miracle at Marquee Club, every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Jan. 1. Patrons can reserve their own socially-distanced table and 90-minute experience that includes photo opportunities, live entertainment, complimentary snacks, and a signature Miracle Santa cocktail mug. There will also be cocktails and food for purchase. The Miracle Bar pop-up will also be happening at Atlanta Dairies on Memorial Drive with Miracle at Wonderkid, at Golden Eagle in Reynoldstown and Bon Ton in Midtown with Sippin’ Santa, and at Parish in Inman Park with Miracle on Highland. For more information and ticketing for all the Miracle events, visit miraclebaratlanta.com.

Mingle & Jingle Christmas Pop-Up

Best End Brewing in southwest Atlanta is hosting this special holiday pop-up Tuesdays to Sundays through the holiday. There will be Instagram worthy backdrops for selfies including a giant Christmas wreath, a life-size teddy bear, and bow wall. Each night a different Christmas movie will be projected on the wall. There will also be a “Drunken Reindeer Raffle” with prizes like Best End gear and gifts associated with the movie of the night. For more information, visit bestendbrewing.com.

The Roof at Ponce City Market

RFD Social at The Roof at Ponce City Market will transform into Holiday Social Bar, complete with whimsical décor, themed music, and holiday-inspired drinks. The pop-up bar cocktail menu will feature drinks like the “Sleigh Fuel” (Old Grandad BIB Bourbon, Cinnamon, Egg Nog, Coffee) and “The Toddy Who Stole Christmas” (Belvedere Vodka, Lemon, Mint, Ginger, Angostura, Orange). For those who are feeling the holiday spirit but want a more elevated experience, 12 Cocktail Bar will offer a holiday menu which includes “Coconuts Roasting On An Open Fire ” (Plantation Dark Rum, Mezcal, Coconut, Cacao, Pineapple, Chocolate, Cream) and the “This Christmas I Gave You a Daiquiri” ( Plantation Dark Rum, Lime, Pineapple, Allspice, Cherry). For more, visit poncecitymarket.com.

A Miracle on 10th Street

Strap on your ice skates and grab a cocktail as The Rink at Park Tavern returns to Midtown through the holidays and continues until Valentine’s Day. Festive and kitschy décor makes for unforgettable Instagrammable moments, along with an array of seasonal cocktails served in playful glassware, delicious food, special events, all day skate sessions, themed skate nights, cozy fire pits, and much more. To purchase tickets and get more details, visit parktavern.com.

Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar

The South African-inspired restaurant and bar will kick off the holiday season with its pop-up at the Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village locations from Nov. 24 to Jan. 3. Blitzen Room will feature swanky, vintage decor, festive seasonal libations and more. There will be socially distanced tables and limited seating. For more information, visit biltong-bar.com.

Bloody Mary Festival – Holiday Edition

Celebrate the new year and your New Year’s Eve hangover with the virtual Blood Mary Festival on Jan. 1. Six bottles of small-batch craft Bloody Marys from around the country will be shipped to each ticket holder, in advance of the event. Each box contains enough mix for 12 cocktails each, so it can be perfectly split by two people. Boxes will be shipped in early December so that they arrive in time for the holidays, making them the perfect holiday gift. Ticket holders can drink the Bloody Marys during the virtual event together with fellow Bloody Mary lovers from around the country, then join in the world’s largest Bloody Mary toast. The box also contains garnishes and Bloody Mary swag, including a Bloody Mary tote bag and enamel pin. Tickets are $82.50 and include the Bloody Marys, shipping, and admission to the virtual event. Visit Eventbrite to buy tickets.