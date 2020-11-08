Early voting for 5th Congressional District special election runoff begins Nov. 9

Although Nikema Williams is the representative-elect after winning the Nov. 3 race for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat, there’s still the question of the late John Lewis’ unfinished term.

Voters will head back to the polls Dec. 1 to decide if former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall or former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin will fill the seat for about six weeks until Williams is sworn in.

Early voting kicks off Monday, Nov. 9, in both Fulton and DeKalb.

In Fulton, early voting will take place weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to Nov. 25, as well as on Saturday, Nov. 21, during the same hours. Polls will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Early voting locations include the Buckhead Library, C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, College Park Library, Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade, Metropolitan Library, Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library, and Ponce de Leon Library. Visit this link for more details.

In DeKalb County, early voting is Nov. 9 through Nov. 25 November 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The only designated early voting location is the DeKalb VRE office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur. Find more information at this link.