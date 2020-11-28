City surpasses 130 homicides for the year as police warn of surge in auto thefts

A dramatic uptick in crime has put the city on edge as the Atlanta Police Department grapples with a surge in both homicides and auto thefts.

The city recorded its 130th homicide of the year on Nov. 24, making 2020 the deadliest year in more than two decades. An unidentified man was found shot to death on Tiger Flowers Drive in northwest Atlanta and APD is still trying to determine what led to the homicide.

APD also warned drivers to be vigilant after a rash of auto thefts has occurred across the city. As of Nov 14, 337 cars had been stolen over a 28-day period – an increase of 83 percent over this time last year.

APD put some of the blame on careless motorists who are leaving their cars running or with the key fobs inside while pumping gas or unattended in their own driveways.

“These crimes are on the rise in Atlanta and many of the cars stolen have been left running,” APD Public Affairs Officer Steve Avery said. “The Atlanta Police Department needs citizens to stop this reckless behavior.”

That same 28-day period also saw a 74 percent increase in aggravated assaults, according to APD statistics.

According to the AJC, five people have been killed so far over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. 2020 is on track to surpass 2003, when there were 148 homicides.