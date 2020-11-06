Business Briefs: Bombchel, Book Boutique, Atlantic Station, Puttshack and more

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has named its newest hospital for Arthur Blank after a $200 million donation from his foundation. The Arthur M. Blank Hospital, a $1.5 billion project located near the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange, is set to open in 2025. The donation from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is the largest in Children’s Healthcare’s history, according to a press release. The 1.5 million-square-foot hospital will have one 19-story tower with two wings, operating rooms, specialty bed and diagnostic equipment, according to the press release. It will be connected to an 11-story medical office building. It will also be the only Level 1 pediatric trauma center in the state, according to the release. The hospital is part of CHOA’s new 70-acre campus, which will include about 20 acres of green space and multi-use paths.

Richard Ramey, owner of the iconic LGBTQ bar Atlanta Eagle, announced in a Facebook Live stream on Oct. 8 that the venue will close in November due to financial strain caused by the pandemic. Ramey said he plans to reopen in 2021 in a new location. The Eagle, which made international headlines for an illegal raid by Atlanta Police in 2009, has been a Midtown mainstay for more than 30 years.

Georgia Power Senior Vice President of Human Resources Sloane Drake, Senior Vice President of Metro Atlanta & Corporate Relations Bentina Chisolm Terry and Vice President of Corporate Services Latanza Adjei were recently selected to the Atlanta Business League’s 2020 list of Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence.

C & C Social House, a members-only, afterwork space for professionals, is now open in the MLK Historic District. The space was developed by entrepreneur Joy Christina for professionals seeking to connect and network in a relaxed atmosphere. Access into the space is by invitation only. For more information, visit ccsocialhouse.com.

As part of its 15th anniversary celebration, Atlantic Station has launched a new brand identity, “The Heart of Atlanta,” including interactive website, onsite signage, digital ads, and an audio-guided walking tour sharing key moments in the West Midtown neighborhood’s history. Visit atlanticstation.com for more.

Mini-golf experience Puttshack is under construction at The Interlock, the $450 million mixed-use development at 1085 Howell Mill Road on the Westside. Puttshack Atlanta will be the London-based company’s first U.S. location, which will be followed by outposts in Chicago and Miami. Expected to open in Spring 2021, the 25,000 square feet space will feature four mini golf courses, full bar, and dining menu. Visit puttshack.com for more information.

Advocacy organization Atlanta Bicycle Coalition has named Rachel Stanley as senior development manager. Stanley will be responsible for developing and overseeing the

coalition’s fundraising goals. Funding for this transformative position is provided by Power to Grow, a multi-year investment in fundraising leadership from Mailchimp. Prior to joining ABC, Stanley served as grants manager of the Latin American Association where she wrote, managed and stewarded five- and six-figure grants from foundations, government agencies and corporations to support a range of initiatives, including social service and youth mentoring programs.

Bombchel, an ethical fashion brand offering contemporary West African clothing, accessories and more made in Liberia, is now open at Ponce City Market. Founded by Atlanta native Archel Bernard, the Georgia Tech graduate opened The Bombchel Factory as a way to help contribute to the rebuilding of the country after the 2015 Ebola outbreak. With a mission to teach an all-female staff of Ebola survivors how to make clothes, The Bombchel Factory is committed to improving the lives of its staff, “bombchels,” by helping them to become self-sufficient through skill-training and education. Bombchel’s contemporary clothing is made from authentic African fabrics purchased at local markets in West Africa. At the new Ponce City Market store, visitors can shop colorful pieces including dresses, skirts and jumpsuits, face masks, hand dyed garments, jewelry and more made by bombchels in Liberia, as well as capsule collections handmade by Archel locally and products from other black-owned designers. For more information, visit shopbombchel.com.

California-based sleepwear company Lunya has opened a boutique at Westside Provisions District, 1700 Howell Mill Road. The 1,800-square-foot retail space carries Lunya’s array of sleep sets, robes, cardigans, slip dresses, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and accessories. For more, visit lunya.co.

Award-winning architecture and interior design firm Surber Barber Choate + Hertlein Architects (SBCH) has announced it will move its offices to Morningside Village at 1395 North Highland Avenue. The company will be situated in the building’s “Top-level Office” space featuring an open and inviting floor plan, plus private access to an expansive patio space overlooking N. Highland Avenue.

Shared office space concept WeWork has opened in Decatur at 120 West Trinity Place with its space covering three floors of the mixed-use development. The space features lounges, conference rooms, and private offices equipped with high-speed internet, printers, private phone booths, meeting spaces with conferencing A/V, an on-site staff and more. Visit wework.com for more information.

Atlanta-based RedDrop is the first feminine hygiene brand designed to support school age girls. In October, the company launched a new period kit specifically designed to provide young girls with educational resources and products customized to help them navigate their first period. RedDrop is partnering with school systems in metro Atlanta to roll these kits out to girls, single parents and guardians, as well as educate moms and dads on how to speak to their daughters as they enter this new chapter of their adolescence. The new kits include pads, sanitary wipes, and educational materials to inform girls about their first period. The company was co-founded by entrepreneurs Dana Roberts and Monica Williams. Visit tryreddrop.com for more information.

The Atlanta Postal Credit Union (APCU) has launched its first consumer-facing division with the opening of Center Parc Credit Union in Downtown and has secured the naming rights to Georgia State University’s stadium, now called Center Parc Credit Union Stadium. Located in a 5,700 square-foot retail space at 101 Marietta Street, just steps from Centennial Olympic Park, Center Parc Credit Union offers a full suite of financial services including checking, credit cards, auto and home loans.

Book Boutique has opened its newest location at Atlantic Station, 260 18th Street. The Black-owned store, created by Monique Hall and her husband Rodney Daniel, features 10,300-square-feet including a cafe, which is slated to open in November. The bookstore will promote the launches of both local and national books, as well as boast a collection on a wide range of topics, including nonfiction, fiction, cookbooks, SAT prep, children’s books and more. Check out Book Boutique on Instagram @bookboutiqueatl.

Bridal and fine jewelry company Brilliant Earth has opened a new showroom at Westside Provisions District, 691 14th St. NW. The 2,000 square foot space offers engagement rings, wedding rings and fine jewelry made with conflict free diamonds and ethically sourced gemstones. For more information, visit BrilliantEarth.com.

Lesbian bar My Sister’s Room is the recipient of Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative funding to support and preserve businesses that serve the LGBTQ+ community with a focus on people of color, women and the transgender community. The funding comes from a partnership formed by the Human Rights Campaign and cable network Showtime. The bar, first opened in 1996, is owned by Jennifer Maguire and Jami Maguire. “People have been coming to My Sister’s Room for years for gatherings, community or in times when they need a friendly face. They know that they have a place to come home to. We hope to continue the legacy another 25 years,” the partners said.

Romp + Tumble has launched in Atlanta offering curated bundles of baby clothes for every growth spurt. Founded by Morningside resident Tara Ghei, the subscription service allows parents to rent clothing for a growing baby. Visit rompandtumble.com for more information.

New York-based hatmaker B.M. Franklin & Co. has opened its first Southeastern pop-up shop at Buckhead Village on the corner of Bolling Way and Buckhead Avenue. The 827-square-foot store will offer custom and ready-to-wear hats, masks, full repair and renovation service, a customization bar with accessories like pins and feathers, uniquely scented hand sanitizers and more. For more, visit bmfranklinco.com.