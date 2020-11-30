Back to the Polls: 5th Congressional District special election runoff is Dec. 1

Although Nikema Williams is the representative-elect after winning the Nov. 3 race for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat, there’s still the question of the late John Lewis’ unfinished term.

Voters will head back to the polls on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to decide if former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall or former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin will fill the seat for about six weeks until Williams is sworn in.

Fulton voters can get more information about this runoff election at this link. DeKalb voters can find out more at this link.