Atlanta Public Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system posted Herring’s diagnosis on its social media accounts Friday evening.

Herring is in self-quarantine, according to the post, and is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and taking “necessary precautionary measures for a full recovery.”

Herring’s diagnosis came on the same day as 128,000 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed across the nation, setting a third single-day consecutive record.

Collin Kelley

