Atlanta Public Schools preparing for return to in-person learning in January

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said her administration is “working diligently and passionately” in preparation for in-person learning in January 2021.

During the Nov. 2 Atlanta Board of Education meeting, Herring said parents would soon receive another “intent to return” declaration form. The same options created for last month’s abandoned return plan will still be offered: face-to-face learning and two forms of virtual learning.

Of course, the return to classrooms depends on COVID-19 numbers.

“We remain in substantial spread of COVD, so we will continue to operate in a virtual capacity,” Herring said. “The district is preparing for a January 2021 return.”

Herring said there would be a virtual “fireside chat” on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. for special education parents about the planned return to in-person learning. More virtual events for all parents will occur in the coming months.

APS had hoped to begin returning to students to face-to-face learning in phases from Oct. 26 through Nov. 16. However, COVID-19 cases began trending up and parents and teachers expressed concern about safety.