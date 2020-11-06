APD denies shooting and killing of rapper King Von

Up-and-coming rapper King Von (aka Dayvon Bennett) was one of three people shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, but the Atlanta Police Department denied rumors that its officers were involved in the incident.

According to Public Affairs Officer Anthony Grant, investigators believe Bennett was shot during a confrontations between two groups of men at the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue around 3:30 a.m..

“At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting,” Grant said in a media statement.

According to the police report, two off-duty Atlanta police officers were working an extra job at Monaco Hookah Lounge. The officers were in uniform and a marked APD vehicle with its blue lights activated for visibility was parked nearby. The officers were outside the lounge when two groups of males started to argue with each other.

The report continues that the argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups. One of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty Atlanta police officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters and shots were fired during the encounter.

Three suspects were located on-scene with gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by EMS. Three other suspects left the scene and were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. Two additional suspects were detained on scene.

Three of the persons shot in the incident died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals. The officers were not injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will look into the officer involved shooting aspect of the incident, while Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are handling the homicides. Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers.

Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

The Chicago-born rap star had released numerous hit singles, has millions of views on YouTube and released his debut album, “Grandson, Vol. 1,” last year.