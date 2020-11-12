31-story student tower proposed for Tech Square in Midtown

Developer Lincoln Ventures has proposed a 31-story student housing project with street level retail at 859 Spring Street at Tech Square in Midtown.

The tower, which would feature 195 furnished co-living spaces, two amenity levels, and five floors of parking, would sit on less than an acre at Spring and Abercrombie Place.

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) got its first look at the project at a Nov. 10 meeting, where the committee focused on aspects of the design that could have the greatest impact on adjacent neighbors.

The DRC recommended treatment of the parking deck with screening to mitigate noise and light that could emanate from the garage, as well as reaching out to residents in MidCity Lofts across the street to ensure that design concerns and construction issues are addressed in a timely manner.

The DRC also looked at BCY Architect’s plan to transform a historic home at 1100 West Peachtree into a restaurant space.

Sandwiched between SkyHouse Midtown and Northside Medical, the home dates back to the early 20th century and is one of that last remaining vestiges from Midtown’s early days. The renovation will add a large outdoor patio to the 5,500-square-foot house.

The DRC was enthusiastic about the plan and recommended more varied materials on the retaining wall for the patio dining area and creating safe spaces for pedestrians by maintaining a 10-foot-wide clear zone on the sidewalk and delineating the driveway from the pedestrian entrance to the restaurant.