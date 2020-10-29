UPDATE: Thousands without power, some early voting delayed in wake of Zeta

As of noon, more 355,000 Georgia Power customers remained without electricity in the wake Tropical Storm Zeta’s early-morning winds and rains.

Power is still out in many areas of the city, including parts of Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park, Poncey-Highland, Virginia-Highland, Druid Hills, Ansley Park, and West End.

Fulton County reported that early voting is still delayed at Ponce de Leon Library. State Farm Arena is open for early voting as is Georgia State University.

DeKalb County reported all its early voting locations are open, even the Dunwoody Library which is operating on generator power.

Atlanta Public Schools cancelled virtual classes due to the massive power outages, while City Schools of Decatur said it was marking students as present today for virtual learning and to sign-in for virtual learning if they could.

Fulton and DeKalb delayed opening COVID-19 testing sites until noon due to power outages.

You can track and report power outages to Georgia Power at https://outagemap.georgiapower.com.