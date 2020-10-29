Schools cancel virtual learning, in-person classes for Oct. 30 as power outages persist

As post-storm power outages persist across the city, local school systems have decided to cancel in-person and, in some cases, virtual learning for Oct. 30.

Atlanta Public Schools will not hold not virtual classes on Friday and Fulton County Schools cancelled in-person and virtual classes as more than 40 of its campuses remained without electricity late Thursday.

City Schools of Decatur will have no in-person learning on Friday and said students and teachers who could sign in for virtual learning should do so if possible. All students will be marked present on Friday regardless.

DeKalb County Schools said it would hold virtual classes on Friday, but students would not be “negatively impacted” if they cannot participate due to power outages.

Georgia Power’s outage maps showed that more than 217,000 customers in the city remained without power at 6 p.m.