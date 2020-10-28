Schools announce closures, remote learning due to tropical storm warning

Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools, City Schools of Decatur, and DeKalb County Schools have closed their offices and, in cases where students are back in classrooms, moved to remote learning for Oct. 29 as the remnant of Hurricane Zeta approaches.

A tropical storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire metro Atlanta area. Wind gusts of 55 miles per hour or higher and heavy rains are expected.

APS said it was closing all buildings and offices, although custodians, maintenance workers, and resource officers should report by 10 a.m. or when conditions allow. Athletic training and events are also cancelled. Virtual learning will continue for students.

Fulton County Schools, which has returned students to classrooms, is moving all students to remote learning for Oct. 29. Other activities and athletics have been cancelled.

City Schools of Decatur said all CSD facilities, schools (including Frasier Center and ECLC), and programs (including extracurriculars and CSD-sponsored pods) will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.

DeKalb County Schools will close offices on Thursday, with 12-month and custodial staff reporting by 11 a.m. Students and staff will report for normal remote learning.

All the districts said students would not be penalized if power is lost during the school day.