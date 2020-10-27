Quick Bites: Lucy’s Market, Asian POP, food delivery and more

Lucy’s Market in Buckhead has partnered with restauranteurs Chef Linton and Gina Hopkins (Holeman and Finch, Restaurant Eugene, and Hop’s Chicken) to launch their new product line, The Buttery ATL. The line, which is currently available at Lucy’s Market and Holeman & Finch Bottle Shop, includes fresh breads, condiments, drink mixes, and other accoutrements that have become signature staples at their restaurants throughout the years. Lucy’s Market is located at 56 E. Andrews Drive and items can also be ordered online at LucysMarket.com.

Good Food for Thought?(gfft.georgiaorganics.org) will serve as Georgia Organic’s new educational initiative offering opportunities for continued learning and convening, year-round, through panel discussions and webinars along with video resources, digital toolkits,?podcast episodes, and more. One of the primary goals of Good Food for Thought programming is to address the question: “What is ‘good food’?”

Ride-sharing service Lyft has helped nonprofit ATLFamilyMeal to deliver 26,000 meals to low-income seniors, families, and children during the coronavirus pandemic. ATLFamilyMeal is focused on feeding and providing resources/support for Metro Atlanta hospitality workers experiencing economic distress and food insecurity and has also worked with Lyft to provide families with discounted rides to participating grocery stores. ATLFamilyMeal also recently received an anonymous $2 million donation which will enable the organization to develop and roll out its long-range strategic plan to build a community-oriented food and hospitality hub centered around a public-facing market, cafe, and catering kitchen. For more, visit ATLFamilyMeal.org.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union donated $15,575 to Smart Kid, Smart Lunch, Action Ministries’ annual initiative to battle food insecurity for children and their families across the metro Atlanta area during the summer.

Georgia Power in partnership with Truist Atlanta Open recently provided a donation of $10,000 to The Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta organization dedicated to supporting restaurant owners and food service workers during crisis. The funds will be used to continue to support local workers during the COVID-19 pandemic including financial and legal services, employment, housing and utilities, family services, and physical and mental wellness. Find out more at thegivingkitchen.org.

Buckhead-based Mission + Market has opened a to-go/delivery pop-up called Asian POP. Menu items include Honey Garlic Chicken, Teriyaki Beef Tenderloin, Hanoi-Style Seared Salmon, Jumbo Lump Crab Curry; Sesame Pot Stickers, and more. Orders can be placed by calling (404) 948-2927, at missionandmarketatl.com, and via UberEats, Grubhub or DoorDash.