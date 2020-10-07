Quick Bites: Feed the Fam; Staff the Polls initiative; Second Helpings gets van

ATLFAMILYMEAL, the nonprofit supporting Atlanta’s hospitality community, announces Feed the Fam – a virtual experience celebrating the Atlanta food, music, and art communities and benefitting metro Atlanta hospitality workers – on Sunday, Oct. 18 beginning at 7 p.m. Held entirely online, the fundraiser will present a lineup of programming live-streamed on the Feed the Fam website. Comprised of some of the city’s most beloved creatives and culinary talent, Feed the Fam will feature standout musical performances from local artists like Omni, Lunar Vacation, Mattiel, and more, plus dynamic cooking demos from acclaimed Atlanta chefs and bartenders featuring dishes included in the once-in-a-lifetime seven-course dinner, available for pre-order on Feed the Fam’s website and delivered on the night of the event. The menu will showcase unique dishes prepared by participating chefs like Kevin Gillespie, Virginia Willis, and Todd Richards to celebrate the Atlanta dining experience. ATLFAMILYMEAL has served 100,000 meals to metro Atlanta hospitality workers and their families experiencing food insecurity.

Staff the Polls 2020, an initiative on a mission to bring food and beverage workers together to staff the polls, is encouraging hospitality professionals to serve as poll workers in this November’s election. The initiative, launched by Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate Co-Founder Matt Weyandt, calls on restaurateurs and industry leaders to pledge to offer their employees paid time off when working the polls during early voting (Oct, 12-30) and/or on Nov. 3, and during poll worker training. Some of the restaurants already committed to the initiative include Empire State South, Pancake Social, Root Baking, Little Tart, Spiller Park, and Ticonderoga Club. For more information, visit staffthepolls2020.com.

Second Helpings Atlanta, a local nonprofit food rescue logistics organization, was chosen as a recipient of Whole Foods‘ Nourishing Our Neighborhoods initiative donating vans to food rescue organizations across the US and Canada. The van will be donated by Whole Foods later this fall and will help Second Helpings Atlanta in their mission to reduce hunger and food waste in the metro Atlanta area by rescuing healthy, nutritious, surplus food and distributing it to those in need.