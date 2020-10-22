Public Safety Briefs: Fatal shooting; robbery and kidnapping suspect sought; Edgewood station opens

Atlanta Police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of Lawrence L. Denney, 73, who was shot multiple times outside a Goodwill donation center on Collier Road. The incident occurred on Oct. 20 around 3:30 a.m. on Collier Road. Denney was found by officers searching the area after a 911 call about gunfire. A witness at a nearby convenience store saw two or three cars leaving the Goodwill parking lot around just after the gunfire. Police are hoping surveillance camera footage from the Goodwill store and surrounding businesses might offer clues.

The Atlanta Police Department’s robbery unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery and kidnapping suspect believed to be involved in two separate incidents on Sept .27. The first incident occurred around 1 p.m. when a woman was abducted after pumping gas on Sidney Marcus Boulevard and forced to withdraw cash at an ATM before she was released. A second incident happened the same afternoon when a woman leaving a hair salon was also abducted and forced to withdraw cash at an ATM. In both cases, the suspect threatened the women with bodily harm if they called police. During the second incident, the suspect told the victim he needed money to care for his son. A sketch of the suspect is at right, while surveillance video is at this link. Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

The Atlanta Police Foundation and the Atlanta Police Department have opened a new neighborhood office in the Edgewood community. The building formerly known as the “Red Store” on the corner of Mayson Avenue and Hardee street was opened to curtail a recent uptick of crime in the area. “This location will enable our officers to increase their presence and actively pursue those responsible for committing violent assaults and homicides in that neighborhood in recent months,” said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. “We’re also seeking to create personal relationships among our officers and the citizens they serve, rather than merely responding to calls.” The former convenience store has been a hotspot for illegal drug sales and violent crime in recent years. In 2019 alone, the location was home to over 60 emergency 911 calls as well as numerous accounts of discharged firearms. “Transforming the store to a police facility gave us the option of preserving the historic building and repurposing it for more productive use, including community meetings,” said Dave Wilkinson, APF president and CEO. In addition to the renovation, APF is also funding the addition of special lighting for the Edgewood Community Learning Garden, a small park across the street from the store, as well as the installation of nine surveillance cameras that will be integrated into APF’s Operation Shield canopy of more than 11,000 cameras across the city.