Proposed 24-story apartment and condo tower would back up to Ansley Park

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) reviewed a proposal at its Oct. 13 meeting from Capital City Real Estate for a 24-story apartment and condo project that faces Peachtree Street and backs up to Ansley Park.

The project at 1429 Peachtree Street would be a high-end building called The Rhapsody and feature 270 apartments and 55 condominiums with separate lobbies accessed from Peachtree. There would be a restaurant on the ground floor with a large outdoor dining patio and an area for art, a water feature and performance space in front of the building.

The 267-foot tall building steps down as it gets closer to a rear alley which backs up to the residential Ansley Park neighborhood.

The DRC was complimentary of the building massing and the site plan, but requested additional details about the ground-level façade treatment facing Peachtree Street and at the rear of the project facing the alley; a need for screening for the parking deck and any rooftop mechanical systems to mitigate impacts on adjacent neighbors; and more information about how trucks and other service vehicles would handle loading and trash pick-up without blocking the alley.

The DRC requested that the applicant meet with the Ansley Park neighborhood association at its upcoming meeting on Oct. 20 to discuss design alternatives. Following that, the DRC also asked Capital City to submit any design revisions, including requested refinements to the east and west façades.