Police seeking help in finding killer of veteran actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Atlanta Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the murder of veteran actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in southwest Atlanta.

Byrd, best known for his work in Spike Lee’s films, was fatally shot on Oct. 3, according to the police report. Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to an injured person call at 2257 Belvedere Ave. and found Byrd, 70, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or StopCrimeATL.com. Callers can remain completely anonymous and could receive a $10,000 reward.

Byrd, a Griffin, Georgia native, appeared in many of Lee’s films like “Clockers,” “He Got Game” and “She’s Gotta Have It.” He also had roles in “Set It Off” and “Ray.”