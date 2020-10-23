Police seek help identifying street racers who shut down Northside Drive

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four street racers who were part of a group that shut down the intersection of Northside Dr near I-75 last weekend.

The suspects blocked a patrol unit trying to stop the illegal street racing and threw  fireworks towards the officer’s vehicle.

In a statement, Public Affairs Officer Anthony Grant said APD aims to “stop this illegal and disruptive activity and hold accountable those who participate in this dangerous behavior and bring them to justice.”

The stills are of low quality but if anyone can identify the four individuals below, please call Sergeant Rodney Smither in the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit at (404) 209-5250 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta  anonymously at (404) 577-8477.

Collin Kelley

