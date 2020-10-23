Plantlanta event will see more than 500 trees planted Nov. 6 – 8

Trees Atlanta staff, hundreds of community members, and Atlanta City Council members will join forces on Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8, to plant more than 500 trees in all council districts as part of Trees Atlanta’s annual Plantlanta celebration.

Plantlanta is Trees Atlanta’s most ambitious planting project that takes place each November during the organization’s tree planting season (lasting from October – March).

The event has historically taken place in a single Saturday morning but this year, but this year Plantlanta will last an entire weekend to ensure greater social distancing and safety

precautions.

In addition to planting trees, community members will volunteer their time to mulch

and water the newly planted trees to increase the canopy in Atlanta neighborhoods and ensure the trees have a solid foundation in their new homes.

For more information or to volunteer, visit this link.