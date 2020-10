This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Asep Mawardi

The media got a look inside State Farm Arena on Oct. 8 as it was being transformed into a polling site for early voting and the Nov. 3 General Election.

A guided tour of the arena was led by Steve Koonin, CEO, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena; Robb Pitts, Fulton County Chairman; and Richard Barron, Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections.

Early voting begins Oct. 12.