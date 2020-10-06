November Election: Where to find an absentee ballot drop box in Fulton County, plus important dates

Fulton residents voting by absentee ballot in the Nov. 3 presidential and general election have the option to drop off their ballot at one of 20 drop box locations around the county.

The Fulton County Registration and Elections office said absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. A list of drop boxes is in the graph below.

More dates and information to remember:

* Residents must request their absentee ballot by Oct. 30.

* Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

* Early in-person voting is Oct. 12 – 30.

* Fulton County has moved 91 of its polling sites for the Nov. 3 election. See the list at this link.