Nominations are open for INtown’s annual 20 Under 20 honoring student volunteer efforts

Nominations are now open through Nov. 6 for INtown’s annual 20 Under 20 where we honor 20 students under the age of 20 for their service to the community. Due to the pandemic, this year has provided a unique challenge to students who are regularly out in the community volunteering, tutoring, working with nonprofits, or raising money. We’re also interested in how students have overcome this challenge to continue their commitment to giving back. Full details on submitting a student are in the graphic above.