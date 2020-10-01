News Briefs: Woman killed in Midtown crash; Piedmont Hospital meets fund goal; Westmoreland gets award

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a baby critically injured after a driver fleeing from the Georgia State Patrol crashed into three cars on 10th Street in Midtown on Sept. 30. According to a report in the AJC, police are searching for the driver of a BMW who led troopers on the high speed chase that began near Howell Mill Road. The driver of the BMW left the scene of the accident on foot, but was captured on nearby security cameras. Six other people in cars struck by the fleeing BMW were also injured in the crash. GSP officers attempted a traffic stop after observing the BMW racing with another vehicle on I-75 near Howell Mill Road. Officers clocked the BMW at 120 miles per hour during the high-speed chase.

The Piedmont Healthcare Foundation met its $150 million fundraising goal for the Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, which completed its Phase I construction and opened on July 15. Phase II of the project’s construction has begun and Piedmont will open the first floors that are part of Phase II in January 2022.. The largest donations came in the form of $75 million from Bernie and Billi Marcus via The Marcus Foundation and $18 million from Brett and Louise Samsky and their son Connor to establish the Samsky Invasive Cardiovascular Services Center and to fund the Brett and Louise Samsky Lobby. Phase II of the tower has begun with the neurosciences service line and one patient floor will be completed per year, except for 2026 when the final two floors will be built out. By the time the project is complete, philanthropy will have accounted for a significant portion of the entire project’s cost.

Atlanta City Councilman Matt Westmoreland has received the National Distinguished Advocacy Award, the most prestigious award presented by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), in recognition of his significant contributions to the fight against cancer, including his successful efforts to pass legislation making the City of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport smoke-free.