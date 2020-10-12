News Briefs: Early voting begins; The Eagle temporarily closing; mayor makes appointments

Early in-person voting for the 2020 Presidential and General Election begins today, Oct. 12. To see a list of open polling places in Fulton County, visit this link. For DeKalb County, visit this link. Richard Ramey, owner of the iconic LGBTQ bar Atlanta Eagle, announced in a Facebook Live stream on Oct. 8 that the venue will close in November due to financial strain caused by the pandemic. Ramey said he plans to reopen in 2021 in a new location. The Eagle, which made international headlines for an illegal raid by Atlanta Police in 2009, has been a Midtown mainstay for more than 30 years.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced the appointment of three senior administration officials: Jon Keen as Interim Chief Operating Officer, Mikita Browning as Commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management, and Martin Clarke as Chief Procurement Officer. Keen joined the Bottoms Administration in 2018 as Deputy Chief Operating Officer. Before joining the Administration, Keen was a Manager for Deloitte Consulting LLP and IBM Global Services and was as a major in the United States Army. Browning joined the city in 2011 and previously served as Assistant Commissioner for the Department of Watershed Management (DWM), prior to her appointment as Interim Commissioner earlier this year. Clarke previously served as the Director of the Office of Contract Compliance (OCC). Prior to his appointment to lead OCC, Clarke served as a Deputy Division Chief in the Law Department for Aviation.