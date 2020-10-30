News Briefs: City appoints Chief Equity Officers; murder suspects surrender; new area code announced

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has appointed Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim to serve as the City of Atlanta’s Chief Equity Officer, a senior-level cabinet position that serves as the Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of One Atlanta. Abdur-Rahim will work with city leadership to develop progressive policies and programs to address issues of equity, diversity, inclusion and sustainability. Specific areas of focus include economic and workforce mobility, housing affordability, health, education, youth engagement, and LGBTQ affairs.

Atlanta Police Homicide Detectives have arrested Joshua Witherspoon, 19, and a j16-year-old juvenile for the murder of Javeon Billings, 21. Both suspects turned themselves into authorities. On Oct. 2, Atlanta Police officers responded to a call of a person shot at 3613 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. NW. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had already been transported to Grady Hospital by a private party. Officers were later advised the victim succumbed to his injuries of a gunshot wound to the head. APD Homicide investigators took lead on the investigation and on Oct. 21, investigators secured arrest warrants for Witherspoon and the juvenile for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Atlanta is getting a new area code, 943, after the Georgia Public Service Commission announced that current codes – 404, 770, 678, and 470 – will be used up by 2023. The area code will be used metro-wide. 943 will be the first new code assigned since 470 was introduced in 2010.