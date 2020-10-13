News Briefs: Arthur M. Blank Hospital announced; Bishop Barbara Lewis King dies; Safe Streets program

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has named its newest hospital for Arthur Blank after a $200 million donation from his foundation. The Arthur M. Blank Hospital, a $1.5 billion project located near the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange, is set to open in 2025. The donation from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is the largest in Children’s Healthcare’s history, according to a press release. “It’s a great honor for me and my family to be connected to Children’s, and a great honor for us to be connected to a system that has dealt with research, illness and disease for the most precious commodities that we have in the world, our children,” said Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, in the press release. The 1.5 million-square-foot hospital will have one 19-story tower with two wings, operating rooms, specialty bed and diagnostic equipment, according to the press release. It will be connected to an 11-story medical office building. It will also be the only Level 1 pediatric trauma center in the state, according to the release. The hospital is part of CHOA’s new 70-acre campus in the city, which will include about 20 acres of green space and multiuse paths.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms paid tribute to Bishop Dr. Barbara Lewis King, founder of Hillside International Chapel and Truth Center, who passed away at age 90 on Oct. 11. “Dr. Barbara Lewis King was a spiritual beacon throughout the world. I join her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of her stewardship in grieving her passing. During a time when our societal virtue is being tested, we will lean on Dr. Barbara’s legacy of peace, humanity and love. As the moral muse of the Dr. Barbara Lewis King Interfaith Chapel in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dr. Barbara will remain an indelible source of inspiration and enlightenment for Atlantans and our visitors for generations to come.”

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition recently launched a new Community Advocates for Safe Streets program to combat high injury networks in the city. Committees, consisting of community members who live or work along these corridors, will learn, share ideas and ultimately work to influence government decisions by recommending safety interventions. The first two committees are for the Donald Lee Hollowell and Moreland Avenue corridors. These locations were selected on the basis of being high on the list of most dangerous streets: Hollowell had multiple pedestrian fatalities over the last year, and Moreland’s consistently ranked the most dangerous in Atlanta.