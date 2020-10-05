News Briefs: APS revises in-person plan; former police chief dies; actor murdered in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Public Schools has released a revised plan for its in-person learning option set to begin on Oct. 26. The new plan opens up face-to-face learning for students to children from pre-K through 5th grade on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays would be for at-home, independent learning to allow for school buildings to be sanitized to prevent COVID-19 spread. The Atlanta Board of Education is set to meet today, Oct. 5, virtually to discuss the plan starting at 2:30 p.m.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms paid tribute to George Napper Jr., who was appointed the city’s first Black police chief in 1978. “A brilliant teacher and leader, Chief George Napper broke barriers and embodied the progress of our city during a long and distinguished career with the Atlanta Police Department. The City of Atlanta is thankful for the service and commitment of Chief George Napper and we offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones.” Nappier Jr., 81, died Oct. 2 at due to complications from Kennedy’s disease, a neuromuscular disorder. He famously led the Atlanta Police Department during the Atlanta Child Murders and later was the first head of the Georgia Department of Children and Youth Services.