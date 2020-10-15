Live music returns with Big Night Out at Centennial Park Oct. 23 – 25

Live music is back in Atlanta with Big Night Out, a socially distanced concert experience at Centennial Olympic Park, Oct. 23, 24, and 25.

Presented by Rival Entertainment and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, the three-day event will feature Moon Taxi and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, on Friday, Marcus King Trio and Futurebirds, on Saturday, and Big Boi & Friends, featuring KP the Great on Sunday.

Music fans will be able to get outside and dance within their private pod, which will be available for parties of four or six. A six-foot walkway will be between each pod to provide further distance.

Following State of Georgia and CDC guidance on outdoor gatherings, the event will include health checks, face mask requirements, touch-point hand-wash and sanitation stations, and social distancing. Park capacity will also be reduced by 90 percent to further the safety of fans, artists, and staff.

Tickets start at $50 per person plus fees for pods of four and six. Individual tickets are not available, and pods must be purchased as a whole. For pod options and to purchase tickets, visit www.BigNightOutATL.com.