Kemp and Toomey encourage flu shots to prevent ‘twindemic’

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey encouraged Georgians to get a flu shot to prevent a “twindemic” as COVID-19 infections continue.

“Get a flu shot, never has it been more important to get a flu shot than this yea,” Toomey said during an Oct. 7 press conference with Kemp at the State Capitol. “We realize that people sometimes don’t think a flu shot is effective, or they’re afraid to get it or they just don’t bother, but it’s particularly important this year. We’re trying to prevent twindemics of COVID and influenza, which could be devastating.”

“Everyone from 6 months to 100 should get a flu shot,” Toomey continued.

Kemp said new COVID-19 positive cases have dropped more than 60 percent from a July peak and the two-week positivity average has fallen by half since August.