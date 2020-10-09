High Visibility: Group exhibition of LGBTQIA+ photographers celebrates Pride month

Atlanta Photography Group (APG), WUSSY Mag and Atlanta Pride present “High Visibility,” a group exhibition featuring LGBTQIA+ photographers.

The launch of the virtual exhibition, which coincides with Atlanta Pride’s 50th anniversary, will be presented digitally through the APG website due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Work will be made available for purchase, with 95 percent of the proceeds going directly to the artists.

There will be an opening event and curator talk on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. On Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., there will be an artist talk on “Identity and Queer Performance in Photography” with curators Michael James O’Brien and Emily M. Getsay. Then on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. there will be a talk called “Exploring Queer, Black Southern Identity through Photography” with curator/photographer Le’Andra LeSeur.

The event are free and open to the public, but registration is required for the ZOOM link at https://www.atlantaphotographygroup.org/events/2020/10/09/exhibition-high-visibility