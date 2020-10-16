Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions through Oct. 31

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended COVID-19 restrictions for the State of Georgia through Oct. 31.

The extension of his executive order makes no significant changes to previous orders, which requires social distancing; bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person; specific rules for restaurants, salons and other businesses; and requires sheltering in place for those in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile.

The public health emergency remains in place until Nov. 9.

The governor’s executive orders are available to be read here.