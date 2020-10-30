Gov. Kemp extends coronavirus restrictions to Nov. 15, health emergency through Dec. 9

With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, Gov. Brian Kemp signed executive orders this morning, Oct. 30, extending the public health state of emergency through Dec. 9 and renewing current virus restrictions through Nov. 15.

The governor’s executive orders can be read here.

Only minimal changes appear in the renewed orders, including authorization for therapists, social workers and family counselors licensed in other states to provide telehealth services to patients who recently moved to Georgia as a result of the virus. The order also clarifies that local governments can hold tax lien and other public auctions.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide, with Georgia cases climbing more than 40% since the beginning of October. More than 1,500 new cases, 34 additional deaths, and 90 new hospitalizations were reported on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Kemp and his wife have placed themselves under self-quarantine after campaigning with U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.