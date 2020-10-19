Former AT&T building completes phase one of transformation to Tower Square

CBRE has competed phase one of renovations to Tower Square, the former AT&T regional headquarters building located behind the Fox Theatre in Midtown, and announced a second phase is set to commence.

The first round of renovations to the 45-story building at 675 West Peachtree Street included upgrading the lobby and exterior signage, adding 24-hour security, and creating more than 28,000 square feet of greenspace to compliment the 1.4 million square feet of office space. The WiFi-enabled outdoor area features a patio and covered seating to create an open-air meeting space for now and post-pandemic times.

The second phase of renovations will include the transformation of the Annex, a 400,000-square-foot, seven-story building adjacent to the main tower. Once complete, the Annex will feature 70,000 square feet of loft office space and 90,000 square feet of street-level retail. There’s also a two-floor parking garage with a skybridge connection to the main tower and in-building connection to the adjacent North Avenue MARTA Station.

The Annex building, which previously served as an interior mall, is being reoriented so the storefronts face and interact with West Peachtree Street.

Tower Square is the largest of several projects underway south of Tech Square, with nearly 3 million square feet of proposed or under-development projects in the pipeline, according to CBRE.

“Imagine a lively streetscape with al fresco dining, dynamic fitness, energetic entertainment and essential retail – this is what South Midtown is missing,” said CBRE vice-president Amy Fingerhut. “Through this project, we have the opportunity to give thousands of office users, residents, visitors and passersby unprecedented access to the best retail mix in the city. As we gear up for Phase II, we’re looking forward to repositioning the Annex building so it can thrive in South Midtown’s vibrant, rapidly growing neighborhood.”

Completed in 1982, the building was originally built for Southern Bell and became infamous as the tower that almost caused the destruction of the Fox Theatre. Southern Bell wanted to raze the Fox to build a parking deck for the tower, but protests, petitions, and a fundraising campaign to save the historic venue forced a redesign.

For more information, visit tower-square.com.