Bon Appétit: Add these new Intown restaurants to your dining menu

Intown has a full menu of new restaurants to try this fall – from Indian to Persian to Italian. We’ve rounded up a list of who’s taking orders or coming soon to your neighborhood.

Woodward & Park

The newly opened Grant Park bistro has indoor and outdoor dining as well as take out at Larkin on Memorial, 519 Memorial Drive, across from Oakland Cemetery. The menu from Chef Dan Brown is “approachable, American cuisine with international influence” including steak frites, burgers, Korean Pork Philly, vegan options. and large cocktail and wine menu Woodward & Park’s menu will feature the finest and freshest ingredients along with an innovative wine and cocktail program for all tastes. Visit woodwardandparkatl.com for more.

Curry Up Now

The fast casual Indian restaurant is now open at Madison Yards, 915 Memorial Drive, Suite 210. The local franchisees, who also have a location in Decatur, are also on the fast track to complete another Curry Up Now outpost at The Interlock, which will also feature the craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle. For more, visit curryupnow.com.

Delbar

The name of the new Iman Park Village restaurant translates to “heart, captured” in Farsi, according to owner and native Iranian Fares Kargar, who says the menu is made up of influential Persian and Middle Eastern dishes from his youth. The restaurant is located at 870 Inman Park Village Parkway at the corner of N. Highland Ave. Visit delbaratl.com for more information.

ABC Chicken & Waffles

Downtown’s American Breakfast Club has opened ABC Chicken & Waffles at 340 Auburn Avenue in the Sweet Auburn District offering a slimmed-down menu of its chicken and waffles along with nitro craft beverages. Visit facebook.com/abc249 for more.

Wheelhouse Craft Pub and Kitchen

Located in the former Maddy’s BBQ spot at 1479 Scott Blvd. in North Decatur, the menu features sharables (deviled eggs, poutine, cauliflower bites), soups, salads, burgers, fish tacos and more alongside a menu of signature cocktails, draft beers, wines, and spirits. For more, visit wheelhousepubdecatur.com.

Yumbii

Atlanta’s first food truck has opened its second brick-and-mortar location at 2907 N. Druid Hills Road, in Toco Hills with a 700-square-foot patio and a larger menu of its Asian-Mexian fusion available for takeout, dining in or delivery. Visit yumbii.com for more.

Pizza Jeans

The team behind Root Baking Co has opened Pizza Jeans on the second floor of Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall. Originally founded as a pop-up, Pizza Jeans serves pizza by the slice and pie, drinks, dessert and more for walk-up takeout and delivery on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. Pizza Jeans offers diners a choice of two red pizzas and two white pizzas each day alongside breadsticks, subs, salads and desserts, like Italian lemon ice, sourdough doughnuts, a cookie jar with six freshly baked cookies and New York-style cheesecake. Visit toasttab.com/pizzajeans for more.

Vesper

The James Bond-inspired cocktail bar, owned by former Polaris Lounge bartenders Damien McGee and Jon Tilley, is named after Vesper Lynd in “Casino Royale” and features drinks named after “Bond Girls” that 007 concocted with gin and vodka, as well as bites such as a lobster quesadilla, smoked trout deviled eggs, and cheese plates. The bar is located at 924 Garrett Street in Glenwood Park next door to Gunshow. Find out more at vesperatl.com.

Das BBQ

The Westside barbecue joint plans to open a second location in the old Harp Transmission building next door to Oakland Cemetery in Grant Park in November. There will be indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar, and a large smoker for brisket, pulled pork, sausage and pork rib racks. Check out dasbbq.com for updates.