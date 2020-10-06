Atlanta Police seek public’s help finding a murder suspect who gunned down a security guard

Atlanta Homicide Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect in the shooting death of security guard Joseph Benjamin.

On Sept. 30 around 11 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to Edgewood Court Apartments at 1572 Hardee St. NE on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found Benjamin, 40, on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim had been working as a security guard at the apartment complex and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are actively working to identify the suspect in this crime and are asking anyone with information to please contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. Callers can remain completely anonymous. The reward is up to $10,000.