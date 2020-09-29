Work begins on Echo Street West mixed-use project in English Avenue

Lincoln Property Company has begun site work and infrastructure improvements at Echo

Street West, a 19-acre mixed-use development in the English Avenue community.

Located at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive, the project will also be connected to Atlanta BeltLine’s new Westside Connector Trail, which runs directly through the property.

Lincoln’s $17 million investment in infrastructure upgrades includes replacing the turn-of-the-century utilities, installing a fiber network, improving stormwater retention, paving new roads, and environmental cleanup of the property.

When complete, Echo Street West will have 2.4 million square feet of mixed-use space. The first phase encompasses 285,000 square feet of creative office; 30,000 square feet of retail; a 16,000-square-foot artist and makers colony; 20,000 square feet of event space; 3.4 acres of outdoor entertainment and gathering areas; and 300 multifamily units, of which 20 percent will be affordable.

The outdoor gathering spaces, restoration of the architecturally significant buildings into an event venue and artist and makers colony, and the open-air bar and dining experience will be the first components to open next spring.