VIDEO: Atlanta Police Department stepping up patrols and arrests to stop street racing

The Atlanta Police Department has released a video announcing it will be increasing efforts to stop illegal street racing in the city.

The video was accompanied by a statement echoing the words of Officer Steve Avery, who appears in the video. Here is the complete statement:

“The City of Atlanta is seeing a disturbing trend in people laying drag in various communities. Since January, APD has arrested/cited 459 violators related to street racing. APD, in conjunction with the Georgia State Patrol, will be stepping up patrols, making arrests and enforcing fines, as allowed by law. Additionally, if you are arrested for laying drag, your vehicle may also be impounded.

Officer Steve Avery encourages the public to dial 9-1-1 to report street racing so officers can investigate and the incident can be documented. Together we can restore calm to our neighborhoods, reduce crime, and keep our city safe.”

While street racing is not a new phenomenon in Atlanta, the number of incidents has increased since the pandemic cleared roads and interstates. Residents across the city – from Buckhead to Old Fourth Ward – have complained about street racing, while a recent APD traffic stop led to the arrest of a murder suspect.