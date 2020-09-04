Synchronicity Theatre plans live and digital performances for 2020-21 season

Synchronicity Theatre has announced that its 2020-2021 season, which opens Oct. 5, will feature both live and virtual performances.

According to a press release, “In the Theatre” performances will have a live, physically-distanced small salon audience for a limited run at Synchronicity’s Midtown space. Each production will be recorded and available to view digitally at home via an “On the Screen” ticket option for up to three-weeks after the performance opens. The “On the Screen” option also includes access to virtual viewing parties and happy hours.

The socially-distanced salon audiences will have new seating procedures, designed to increase safety for audiences and artists. Individual tickets for ‘”In the Theatre” performances are $35 for Bold Voices productions, and $25 for Family Series productions. “On the Screen” tickets are $10.

Two weeks before every production, the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office Staff will notify ticket holders if “In the Theatre” performances will be canceled. This decision will be made if the COVID-19 test positivity rate’s seven-day average is higher than eight percent in the metro-Atlanta area as determined by the Georgia Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 status report.

“We have decided to offer extremely-limited live viewing opportunities, and reserve the right to cancel ‘In the Theatre’ performances if certain criteria are not met,” said producing artistic director Rachel May. “Our commitment to providing a space for audiences to come together live with our artists, whenever we are able to do so, reflects our mission to use theatre to build community.”

Synchronicity Theatre is part of a task force for re-opening arts venues that has partnered with the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, and will be implementing safety protocols based on their detailed recommendations.

Some of the season’s highlights will include “4×4” (Oct. 5-Nov. 8); “Stiff” (Oct. 7-11); “Chorus of Bears” (Oct. 14-18); “RIP” (Oct. 21-25); “A Year With Frog and Toad” (Dec. 11-Jan. 3); “Mirandy and Brother Wind” (Jan. 29-Feb. 21); “Blue Angel’s Weekend” (March 12-April 4); and an adaptation of Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” (June 4-27)

For tickets or more information on Synchronicity Theatre, programming and events, visit synchrotheatre.com.