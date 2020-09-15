Street racing stop leads to arrest of Auburn Avenue murder suspect

A traffic stop for street racing has led to an arrest in a July 5 shooting on Auburn Avenue that left two people dead.

On Sept. 13 at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers from Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 2 observed several reckless drivers in the area of 815 Sidney Marcus Blvd. While addressing the incident, officers conducted insurance and registration status checks on several of the vehicles suspected to be involved in the activities. As cars were leaving the area, officers observed that one of the vehicles was registered to De’Andre Brown, 26. A traffic stop was conducted, and officers were able to take Brown into custody without incident. Officers also recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle Brown was operating. He was charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault and transported to Fulton County Jail.

APD had already issued a warrant for Brown after determining he was involved in the July 5 shooting on Auburn Avenue. Shots were fired during a street party that included cars doing stunts and racing. When officers arrived on the scene just after 2 a.m., they observed multiple people had been shot. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but Joshua Ingram, 20, and Erica Robinson, 32, ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

APD released this statement about the arrest of Brown and also addressed the ongoing issue of illegal street racing and stunts.

“It is not lost on us that the suspect of this shooting was apprehended while engaging in some of the same behaviors that were taking place at the time of the shooting which led to the deaths of Joshua Ingram and Erica Robinson. The Atlanta Police Department is focused on addressing this ongoing issue. It has been a regular issue, not only in Atlanta, but throughout the country and it is unacceptable. Reckless behavior like this has no place on the streets of our city and we will not sit back and allow it to occur, unchallenged. Through the use of technology, our discretionary units, increased enforcement activity in problem areas and with assistance from our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, we will be addressing these illegal activities.

We encourage anyone who witnesses street racing activity or anyone who becomes aware of planned street racing activity to call 911 and provide that information to us. Though we are confident in the effectiveness of our resources, our success will be greater with the assistance from those in our communities.”