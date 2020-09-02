Reimagined Atlanta Food & Wine Festival set for Sept. 10 – 19

In light of COVID-19 and in an effort to give back to the restaurant community its celebrated for the past 10 years, the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AF&WF) will hold a series of digital seminars and select socially distanced meals Sept. 10 – 19.

This year’s event will forgo the festival and instead present 13 digital seminars, called AF&WF At Home Edition Presented by Publix, as well as 11 dinners, two lunches and one brunch, all with limited, socially distanced seating. One hundred percent of ticket sales from the digital seminars will benefit the talent and 70 percent of ticket sales from the chef experiences will go back to the restaurants.

“COVID-19 has had a life-altering impact on the restaurant community that has helped build this festival to internationally known status over the last 10 years,” said Brett Friedman, CEO of Agency 21 Consulting. “We are leveraging our platform to drive business and revenue back to them as a show of solidarity for our partners and friends.”

Special virtual guests at this year’s event include chefs Ron Hsu, James Kerwin, Deborah VanTrece, John Castelluci Misti Norris, and Erik Bruner-Yang. There will also be a pie masterclass with Pie Bar’s Lauren Bolden to a seafood couvillion with crab fat rice from Isaac Toups and curry in a hurry from Miami culinary sensation, Timon Balloo. For a list of digital seminars, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com/athome.

Dining events will include a special collaboration dinner with Chef Jeb Aldrich, Chef Matt Weinstein and Chef Claudia Martinez at Tiny Lou’s, An Evening in Provence dinner with AIX’s Nick Leahy or The Pasta & Vinyl Experience presented by Chef Craig Richards at Lyla Lilah.

Tickets for chef experiences range from $95 to $200 and $10 for the seminars. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com.