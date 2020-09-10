Real Estate Briefs: Broadstone at Pullman Yard; The Roycraft; Lyric Lofts; and more

Alliance Residential Company has closed on the acquisition of land at 105 Rogers Street for the development of Broadstone at Pullman Yards, a luxury apartment complex set to open in early 2022. Designed by Brock Hudgins Architects, Broadstone at Pullman Yards will include three residential buildings consisting of 354 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment units which feature an industrial aesthetic, including two-toned custom cabinetry, decorative tile backsplashes, veined quartz countertops, matte black fixtures and electronic locks. Select apartment homes will showcase exterior brick accents. Amenities will include a one-of-a-kind leasing office featuring amphitheater seating and a light art installation, two-story clubroom featuring a demonstrator kitchen, lounge space and views of the Pratt Pullman District, state-of-the-art fitness center, and an elevated resort-style saltwater pool. For more, visit allresco.com.

Capital City Real Estate has begun sales on its new Virginia-Highland condo project, The Roycraft, at 675 Drewry St. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos will range from 889 to 1,760 square feet with rooftop terraces and Craftsman-style design. Prices start in the low $400s. For more information, visit theroycraftcondos.com.

Wendover Housing Partners has broken ground on a new community, Heartland Station, in Sylvan Hills at 2074 Fleet St. SW. The three-story building will have 131 garden-style apartments with one, two and three-bedroom options. For more details, visit wendovergroup.com.

Metro Atlanta real estate professionals Hugh Gilliam and Joe Hartley, both formerly of Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage, have joined RealtyHive as Director of International Real Estate and Vice President of Georgia, respectively. Both men are industry veterans and will be heading the new Atlanta office for RealtyHive. For more information, visit door.realtyhive.com/gilliamhartley.

Capital Design Homes has announced plans to build the Lyric Lofts in Castleberry Hill. The 27-unit, four-story building will be located at 356 Peters St. The design calls for retail and restaurant space on the ground floor with one- and two-bedroom condos and penthouses on top. Prices will range from the $200s to mid-$500s. Visit lyriclofts.com for details.

Engel & Völkers today announced the brand’s expansion into Highlands-Cashiers, NC, the brand’s fifth location in the state. Engel & Völkers Highlands Cashiers is a result of a partnership with Old Cashiers Realty, a leading local brokerage founded by Mark and Grace Battle that serves the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau. The Battles will serve as the shop’s license partners, while Mike Blaylock will be its managing broker, and Ken Fernandez, bringing 16 years of experience, will serve as the shop’s president. For more information, visit highlandscashiers.evrealestate.com.