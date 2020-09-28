Read the October issue online today!

Social distancing might still be the norm, but don’t let that stop you from having a fabulous fall. There’s plenty to do in Atlanta, but if you need a change of scenery head to the mountains to watch the leaves changing color, explore Asheville, visit Dollywood, and much more. Closer to home, there are new restaurants to try, Halloween ghost tours, a move to revitalize Virginia-Highland’s business district, and advice from realtors on buying or selling a home in the blazing hot real estate market.