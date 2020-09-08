Quick Bites: Fowling Warehouse, ESS Bottle Shop, Con Leche, Perc Coffee and more

Con Leche, a coffee bar offering specialty coffee and baked goods for those on-the-go, will open in Reynoldstown this fall. The 400 square foot space at 181 Flat Shoals Road is expected to open early-October, and offer a simple menu including drip coffee, cold brew, cappuccinos and lattes. Con Leche will offer a membership program that includes unlimited drip and iced coffee, and a $1 discount on all espresso drinks for $10 a week. The membership will be piloted with 100 members and refine prior to expanding further. For updates and information, visit ConLecheCoffee.com.

Ju-C Bar is opening a second location in late fall at Krog Street Market in Inman Park offering made to order fresh juices, smoothies, organic açai bowls, superfood bowls, salads, wraps, and small bites.

Fowling Warehouse is now open in the Blandtown neighborhood on the Westside offering food and games. The restaurant menu, created by Chef Demetrius Brown, features burgers with pimento cheese, wings, barbecue shrimp, Philly cheesesteak and more. While noshing, guests can play a round of Fowling (pronounced FOH-ling), whcih combines football and bowling using a regulation-sized football and 20 bowling pins. For more information, visit fowlingwarehouse.com/atlanta-ga.

Apt. 4B is now open in the former 1 Kept space on Peachtree Street in Buckhead. The menu from Chef Dayana Joseph offers a mélange of Caribbean and French flavors like duck wings a l’orange, cracked conch with a Scotch Bonnet pepper emulsion, oxtail bucatini, cashew chicken roulade, and roasted mackerel escovitch. For more visit apt4batl.com.

Chef Hugh Acheson has opened an online wine shop, ESS Bottle Shop, based at his Empire State South restaurant in Midtown. The virtual market is run by the restaurant’s longtime sommelier Steven Grubbs. ESS Bottle Shop will offer 20 or more wines each week in the shop, ranging from the expensive and rare to wallet friendly. Wines will be available for pickup at the restaurant Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. Visit empirestatesouth.com/ess-bottle-shop for details.

Perc Coffee Roasters has opened its first Atlanta shop next at the Hosea + 2nd development in East Lake. The Savannah-based coffee and bake shop currently has a walk-up window with patio seating but will eventually offer dine-in once the pandemic numbers shift. Visit perccoffee.com for more information.

Hero Doughnuts & Buns is now open at 33 Georgia Avenue in Summerhill offering a variety of doughnuts, sandwiches, and burgers. Visit herodoughnutsandbuns.com for the full menu.

Ted’s Montana Grill is now offering premium steak cuts and fresh burger grinds for next day delivery with its Butcher Shoppe program. Ted’s Butcher Shoppe features American bison raised without hormones or steroids and Certified Angus Beef. The aged steaks are hand-cut to order and the high-quality meat is ground twice daily before safely packaging to arrive fresh, never frozen. Options include the Delmonico Ribeye, Ted’s Filet, New York Strip, Ground Beef or Ground Bison, complete with Ted’s proprietary seasoning. Visit TedsButcherShoppe.com to place an order.

Biltong Bar’s Butcher & Bottle Shop, a pop-up shop open on Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. at Ponce City Market. The South African-inspired restaurant and cocktail is offering a variety house-made biltong (South African beef jerky); a bottled selection of best-selling cocktails; retail items like bottled peri-peri sauce and signature spice rubs; and cases of select cuts of steak, including cowboy ribeyes, prime strip steaks and black wagyu filets from Halpern’s. See the full menu at biltong-bar.com.